Rumig, Liz (nee Wagner)
Passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, at the age of 79 years. Loving wife for almost 45 years of Ray Rumig. Dear mother of Mary Hedrich (Bruce Steeves) and Ryan (Tanya) Rumig. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Melissa (Allen) Young and Jaxon Rumig, and by her great-granddaughter Madison Young. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Delmer Gerber and fondly remembered by the Rumig family. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Ella (Shoemaker) Wagner, brother Richard Wagner, and grandson Hayden Rumig. At Liz’s request cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation was held on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Donations in memory of Liz to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.