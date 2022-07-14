Waterloo Regional Police launch annual backpack challenge

Mid-July isn’t perhaps prime time for back-to-school considerations, but the Waterloo Regional Police is now calling on the public to take part in its fifth annual backpack Challenge.

The challenge encourages residents to purchase new backpacks, lunch bags, school supplies, or gift cards to be donated to children and families in need.

More than 7,000 backpacks have been collected during the past four years, along with thousands of dollars in gift cards and school supplies. They have been donated to youth organizations and children in Waterloo Region to ensure they have an exciting back-to-school experience and are prepared for the year ahead, police said in a release.

“Getting a new backpack and school supplies is fun and exciting. We are reaching out to the community to help ensure that every child in Waterloo Region goes back to school feeling confident, excited, and ready to learn,” said John Goodman, acting Chief of Police.

The backpack challenge will run until August 23. All donations will be delivered to community organizations throughout Waterloo Region or picked up at the Children’s Safety Village by community residents.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the police divisions:

Headquarters, 200 Maple Grove Road, Cambridge

North Division, 45 Columbia Street East, Waterloo

Central Division, 134 Frederick Street, Kitchener

South Division, 176 Hespeler Road, Cambridge

If you would like to arrange to receive a backpack, please visit www.wrps.on.ca/backpack to view pick-up locations.

JULY 4

3:30 PM | One person is facing multiple charges after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop. Wellington County OPP received a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Belsyde Avenue, Fergus. An officer located and stopped the vehicle, but the driver was uncooperative and eventually fled. As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old of East-Garafraxa woman was charged ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘failure or refusal to comply with demand,’ ‘flight from peace officer’ and ‘obstruct peace officer.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph at a later date.

JULY 6

7:45 AM | A break-in reported at a Townsend Drive, Breslau location was one of 18 received by Waterloo Regional Police about separate locations in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich. Police say the suspect targeted commercial business plazas with restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores. The unknown suspect would smash the glass doors or windows to gain entry into the businesses. Once inside the businesses, the suspect would target cash and small merchandise items. Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or anyone with information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

9:14 AM | Police received a report that at approximately 7 a.m., two suspects entered a retail store in the area of Farmers Market Road, St. Jacobs and stole merchandise. The first suspect is described as a white female, 18-25 years old, 5’4″ tall , with an average build, long blonde hair and wearing a black sweater and black pants. The second suspect is described as a white male, 18-25 years old, 5’4″ tall, with an average build, brown hair, and wearing a black hoodie with a white PlayStation logo, black mask, and black pants. They were last seen leaving the area on bicycles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

5:30 PM | An officer with the OPP was conducting patrols on Wellington Road 12 when they observed a white pickup truck travelling well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old of Mapleton Township resident was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle perform stunt -excessive speed.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in the provincial offences court – Guelph at a later date.

JULY 10

9:00 AM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a black sedan on Tower Street South, Fergus. As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old of Guelph woman was charged with ‘refusal to comply with demand’ contrary to the Criminal Code, ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance’ contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, ‘drive while suspended’ contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and ‘drive with open liquor’ contrary to the Liquor Licence Act. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph to answer the charges.