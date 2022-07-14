Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Ivy Bartley

Ivy Bartley was born in Whitley Bay, England, on March 24th, 1932, and passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, George, and her three children, Chris, Carol and Nigel; her five grandchildren, Luke, Angie, Katie, Sherrie and Ashley; and her two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Melina.

A private funeral was held on July 5th, memories of Ivy are shared at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com

She is missed tremendously by her family, friends and neighbours.  She lived to help others and her love will always be with us in our hearts and memories.  

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ivy’s memory may be made to CMHA Canadian Mental Health Association.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



