Schoenhals, Gloria

It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden passing of Gloria (Kraemer) Schoenhals on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the age of 75. Beloved wife for 49 years of the late David Schoenhals (2020). Dear sister of Gerard (Deb) Kraemer, Dan (Judy) Kraemer, sister-in-law of Jo Kraemer, John (Sharon) Schoenhals, Judy Bierman, and Susan (Don) Wieck. Gloria is lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Rita (Foerster) Kraemer, brothers Dennis and Frank Kraemer and her in-laws Earl and Margaret Schoenhals. Gloria was a longtime employee of BF Goodrich. She was an involved community member and enjoyed volunteering. This was never more evident than with her 60 years of service with the Catholic Women’s League and her 31 years with the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Gloria played many sports including softball, volleyball and golf, and loved darts and cribbage. She never missed cheering on her Toronto Maple Leafs, Blue Jays and Raptors. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. The funeral mass for Gloria will be celebrated on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Masks are required for both visitation and funeral mass. Interment will take place at Elmira Union Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira. Donations in Gloria’s memory to St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care Unit or the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home. A celebration of David’s life will be held in the very near future.