Grade 8 graduation in Breslau

Graduation for St. Boniface School in Breslau took place on Thursday, June 23rd at 5:30 p.m. This is the first Grade 8 graduating class from the new St. Boniface School in Breslau.

On the stage were two trees with twinkling lights and a large 2022 balloons in the middle. At the back of the gym was a balloon archway for the graduates to walk through.

On the walls hung laminated silhouettes with positive remarks from their fellow classmates to them when they were on retreat at Camp Brebeuf in Rockwood.

Principal Marylin Dawson welcomed the families of the graduates. Next came the liturgy which the students themselves had prepared consisting of an opening prayer, readings, intentions and a closing prayer.

They showed a video of each student saying what they hoped to become in the future. Marylin Dawson gave the principal’s address. Next was their Grade 8 teacher Denise Hayward who addressed the students talking of the many accomplishments they had achieved. She asked them to try new things to continue to learn and embrace life, join clubs, work hard, make good choices, never give up, believe in yourself, and go out of your comfort zone. They even had a graduation address on behalf of the Kindergarten class by one of the Kindergarten student’s wishing them “fun time at High School and wished them a Happy Graduation”.

The valedictorian is always decided upon entirely by the students. Their job was to select a representative from their graduating class to speak on their behalf. This year Hailee Kuntz & Rodrigo Lazo-Arevalo were chosen.

Four awards were given out this year – Catholic Community Award – Kylie Crew, Spirit Award – Liam Shaw, Athletic Award – Sam Silva, Overall Academic Proficiency award – Bernadette Garcia and Umbrella Project Award – Emma Maric

A number of years ago the Waterloo Catholic District School Board introduced a new award to be given out at Grade 8 Graduation. This award acknowledges students in grade 8 across the Board who possess a certain number of qualities. The student that is recognized is a student who will be attending a Catholic Secondary School next year in Grade 9. They must demonstrate compassion toward his or her peers and the community – both school community and Church community. They must demonstrate strong leadership skills through activities in school life – someone who is a kind and caring young adult. And this student must demonstrate the potential to be a true Catholic ambassador in adulthood. The recipient is chosen by the staff and as a group decided that Hailee Kuntz should be presented with the Waterloo Region Catholic Schools Foundation Award of Distinction.

Next came the presentation of awards with principal Marylin Dawson and grade 8 teacher Denise Hayward reading each of the student’s name. The students posed half way on the stage with their diploma so pictures could be taken.

A slide show with the graduates was next with each student thanking their loved ones and each mother was presented with a lovely long stemmed red rose.

A beautiful memories slide show followed with pictures of the students with photos that were sent in by parents, or were taken over the years at the school.

Grade 8 teacher Denise Hayward gave her closing remarks. She thanked the many people who collaborated to celebrate this milestone graduation.

Congratulations to the 2022 graduates – Lila Chabert, Kylie Crew, Bernadette Garcia, Ana Gomez, Adrian Gronek, Hailey Heinrich, Kayla Kihut, Mikayla Klemenz- Buhrow, Hailee Kuntz, Rodrigo Lazlo-Arevalo, Emma Maric, Angelina Martin, Bianca Misheal, Ava Schell, Liam Shaw, Sam Silva, Johnathan Szyszka, Toan Tran, Matteo Untario, and Carson Zinger. Be Panther Proud!