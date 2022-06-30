Up the creek ain’t the reality of the situation

Of all the outdoorsy sayings we use in our everyday conversation, perhaps none is more inaccurate than “up the creek without a paddle.” I can personally attest to this.

I’m not sure where this misconception came from, but I happen to be one of the world’s leading authorities on getting into a canoe or raft and then, two to three seconds later, realizing that my paddles are still on shore. And not once have I ever been upstream of them when this occurred to me.

Therefore, if we want to be completely accurate, we should probably use the phrase, “Down the creek without a paddle.”

Not to get too technical, but there are different levels of down the creek.

For instance, your Standard Down the Creek consists of merely a being moved along by a current so slow that you can almost keep the canoe stationary by paddling furiously upstream with your hands – until you tire and finally end up at whatever lake the creek or river feeds into. Hopefully, once there, you will wash up on some forlorn shore and be found by rescuers within a day or two.

Rest assured, it’s not always that pleasant. More often than not, you will find yourself in what experts like myself refer to as a Class II Down the Creek. The general requirements of this are a flow fast enough to deter ducks from loitering, several small waterfalls (defined as having a vertical drop of 10 feet or less) preceded by several rocks with what appear to be lengthy human claw marks on them.

So far, what I have described is what we experienced paddleless canoers refer to as “mere child’s play.”

Things get really interesting with a “Class III Down the Creek.” This is similar to a Class II Down the Creek, except for the fact that the current is so deafening that those you left on shore can not hear you screaming, “Throw me a #@$! rope!” Also, the claw marks in the rocks are sometimes as much as a half-inch deep. The good news is that the waterfall at the end will drop you down to calmer waters where you can often be rescued by the crew members of vessels such as “Maid of the Mist.”

Now, a Class IV Down the Creek is something that should only be attempted by experienced paddleless enthusiasts. For it entails roaring water, eventual laryngitis, playing pinball off of several rocks, a demonstrable need for a change of shorts, blood-curdling descents down several high waterfalls backwards, the spontaneous creation of new curse words, running the gauntlet between an irate cow and calf moose on the one slow stretch, and finally getting beached on some yet uncharted desert island – only to find that you had the paddles in the canoe all along.

Finally, there is the Class V Down the Creek, which is similar to the Class IV except that the proponent forgot the canoe too. And take it from me, that’s embarrassing.

The point is, there is no “Up the Creek without a paddle” unless it is being uttered by the person down the creek from you who is wondering why you are changing shorts while instead of paddling your canoe through the white water.

But you know, even then, you will eventually be down the creek without a paddle.