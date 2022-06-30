Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, Emanuel B.
May 17, 1942 – June 21, 2022

Peacefully at Owen Sound Hospital. Husband of Leah Bauman. Father of Solomon B. Martin and Adina of St. Clements, Christian, Jesse and Sarah, at home, Dundalk, Anna and Moses Bauman of Wellesley, John and Nancy Martin of Gadshill, Nathaniel and Rebecca of Wallenstein, Louisa and Amsey Martin of Linwood and Emanuel and Louisa Martin of Dundalk. Survived by his brothers and sisters Anson, Lena, Angeline, Henry and Rebecca. Predeceased by his brother Amos and sisters Catherine and Salinda.

Burial at Dundalk Meetinghouse. Arrangements entrusted to McMillan & Jack Funeral Home, Dundalk.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Fuller, William (Bill)

Fuller, William (Bill) Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Friday, June 24, 2022 on his 16th wedding…
June 28, 2022
Read the full story

Martin, Mary Ann (Frey)

Martin, Mary Ann (Frey) Passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 6 days before her…
June 28, 2022
Read the full story

Garner, James Durwood

Garner, James Durwood Best known to us all as Jim, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Saturday,…
June 22, 2022
Read the full story

Reist, Lena

Reist, Lena Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Lena…
June 22, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0