Martin, Emanuel B.
May 17, 1942 – June 21, 2022
Peacefully at Owen Sound Hospital. Husband of Leah Bauman. Father of Solomon B. Martin and Adina of St. Clements, Christian, Jesse and Sarah, at home, Dundalk, Anna and Moses Bauman of Wellesley, John and Nancy Martin of Gadshill, Nathaniel and Rebecca of Wallenstein, Louisa and Amsey Martin of Linwood and Emanuel and Louisa Martin of Dundalk. Survived by his brothers and sisters Anson, Lena, Angeline, Henry and Rebecca. Predeceased by his brother Amos and sisters Catherine and Salinda.
Burial at Dundalk Meetinghouse. Arrangements entrusted to McMillan & Jack Funeral Home, Dundalk.