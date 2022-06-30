Fuller, William (Bill)

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Friday, June 24, 2022 on his 16th wedding anniversary, at the age of 94. Bill was the loving husband of Georgette Fuller, and his first wife Beatrice (2004). Loved dad of Rod (Diane), Patti (Mark) and Jon (Nelia). Proud grandpa of Theresa (Tali), Heidi (Luis), Shawn (Natasha), Rachel (Mike), Shannon, Jason, Dave (Grace), Lisa, Jonathan, Emmanuel and Eli. Great-grandpa to Emma, Josh, Dahlia, Hudson, Jack, Cohen, Roman and Saraphina. Remembered by son-in-law Paul Molson, sister Shirley (John), brother Jim (Pat) and the Marshall Family. Bill will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by Georgette’s children, Carole-Anne (Kevan) Mighton, Marc Leblanc, grandchildren Jessica (Matt) Dietrich, Robin (Derek) Schiestel, Melissa and Amanda Leblanc, as well as great-grandchildren Odin and Aubrey. A favourite visit for Bill was always back to 70 Bobolink (the old homestead). Bill was predeceased by parents Delbert and Pearl Fuller, his first wife Beatrice, daughter Karen, granddaughter Sarah, and sisters Jean and Betty. Bill was born on December 1, 1927 in the town of Fergus, Ontario. Bill always enjoyed creating things with his hands and began an apprenticeship in pattern making after high school. From there he went on to become one of the first graduates of an Advanced Technical Course which qualified him as a Technician with the Ontario Professional Engineers Association. In 1964 Bill purchased some land on Industrial Drive and relocated the Wind Turbine Company from Waterloo to Elmira. When that building became too small he moved to a new plant on Howard Avenue. An ongoing interest for Bill remained with wind machines. Outside of work Bill enjoyed many hobbies. He was very proud of his rose garden and was active in the Lions Club for many years. He loved to go hunting and fishing, and was equally delighted to cook and share whatever he caught with any willing dinner guests. You could often find him puttering away with a new project, and he could literally fix anything. The only thing that ever stumped him was programming the VCR. In earlier days he enjoyed his time spent with his flying buddies, although that did often result in many a plane that crashed and needed fixing. If you happened to visit with Bill in the afternoon you would be assured that he would invite you to stay for a glass of wine. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira with a funeral service taking place at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A reception will take place. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.