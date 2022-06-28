Martin, Mary Ann (Frey)
Passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 6 days before her 93rd birthday. Wife of the late Sydney G. Martin (2007). Mother of Leonard (the late Elvina, 2021) of Wallenstein, Vera and David Bearinger of Elora, Irene and Laverne Bauman of Drayton, Abner and Eva, Martha and James Metzger, Cleason and Mildred, all of Wallenstein, and Mervin and Nancy of Stayner. Also survived by 36 grandchildren and 81 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by sisters-in-law Nancy (the late Aaron) Martin, Louida (the late Cleason) Sauder, Elvina (the late Eli) Martin, and Mary (the late Henry) Weber. Predeceased by parents Isreal and Lucinda Frey, son Lester (2006), granddaughter Fern Bearinger (1989), one sister and three brothers. Visitation took place at the home, 7311 Third Line, RR 2 Wallenstein, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. A family service was held at the home on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9 a.m., then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for public service and burial.