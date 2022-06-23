Garner, James Durwood
Best known to us all as Jim, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence; Lanark Heights, Kitchener at the age of 96. Predeceased by his wife Hazel (nee Totzke) (d. 2009) of 63 years, his sons, Jeffrey (d.1976), Michael(d.1999), and adopted son Fred Harman, his sister Gloria Hipel (d.2020), and brother Harley Garner (d.1999). Cherished uncle and godfather of Lynda Frey (Ron) and family, and Carole Schwartz and family. Survived by his beloved wife Bernice Meyer, and her family Judy (Paul) and Cheryl (Dave) and their families. Jim will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In keeping with Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family at 3:00PM, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Breslau Mennonite Cemetery, 226 Woolwich Street South, Breslau. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-846. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit henrywalser.com for Jim’s memorial.