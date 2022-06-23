Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Garner, James Durwood

Best known to us all as Jim, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence; Lanark Heights, Kitchener at the age of 96. Predeceased by his wife Hazel (nee Totzke) (d. 2009) of 63 years, his sons, Jeffrey (d.1976), Michael(d.1999), and adopted son Fred Harman, his sister Gloria Hipel (d.2020), and brother Harley Garner (d.1999). Cherished uncle and godfather of Lynda Frey (Ron) and family, and Carole Schwartz and family. Survived by his beloved wife Bernice Meyer, and her family Judy (Paul) and Cheryl (Dave) and their families. Jim will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In keeping with Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family at 3:00PM, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Breslau Mennonite Cemetery, 226 Woolwich Street South, Breslau. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-846. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit henrywalser.com for Jim’s memorial.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Reist, Lena

Reist, Lena Passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Lena…
June 22, 2022
Read the full story

Paul Douglas Kalbfleisch

Paul Douglas Kalbfleisch(1941- 2022) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul on…
June 22, 2022
Read the full story

Anderson, Tom

Anderson, Tom It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Thomas William Anderson announces…
June 14, 2022
Read the full story

Snider, Ross

Snider, Ross Ross Wayne Snider died peacefully at Highview Residence, Kitchener, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Ross was…
June 14, 2022
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0