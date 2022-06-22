Paul Douglas Kalbfleisch

(1941- 2022)

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul on June 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Sandy for 57 years; Dad to Jill (Greg Barber); Robin (Tim Rowley) and Chris (Elisabeth Rudin); and Papa to Sydney, Curtis, Cameron and William Barber, Ella, Margot and Simone Rowley, and Samantha and Fiona Kalbfleisch. He will be dearly missed by his brother Peter (Jennie), and many nieces and nephews. Paul loved to tell jokes, and share stories with friends, family and neighbours. He was devoted to his family, his community and his church (St. Matthews Lutheran in Kitchener). Paul was born and raised in Kitchener, attending J.F. Carmichael elementary school and Kitchener Collegiate Institute, and graduating from Waterloo Lutheran College (Wilfrid Laurier University) in 1965 and Althouse College of Education at the University of Western Ontario in 1966. Paul was actively involved in the YMCA, working with youth. These early years at the “Y” set him up perfectly for his teaching career. Upon graduating from university, Paul went straight to work teaching Math and Phys Ed at Elmira District Secondary School (EDSS) where he remained as a teacher, then Student Activities Director, and guidance counsellor for more than 30 years. He loved his work and the close-knit Elmira community. And they loved him back — Paul is still remembered fondly at the school and in the community for his sense of humour, kindness and dedication to the EDSS Lancers. When Paul won the Stewart Award in 1992 for excellence in teaching, colleagues remarked, “Students want to be successful and work hard, because they continually see Paul enthusiastically working and achieving. He is a mentor to all who seek success.” In 1997, Paul retired from teaching and immediately embarked on another successful career selling spirit wear, creating the PK sportswear label which continues to be a thriving business run by his successor, Jeremy Weber, a former student at EDSS. Paul loved a road trip, running the gamut from short drives to the country to winter trips to South Carolina, Florida and Mexico, as well as several memorable European adventures, always with Sandy as his reliable navigator. He maintained his YMCA connection, playing squash and exercising regularly right up until the week of his passing. Despite Covid, the family is grateful to have been able to celebrate Paul’s 80th birthday in person last August, as well as gathering recently in May to mark a handful of family birthdays, and Paul and Sandy’s 57th wedding anniversary. Paul always had a smile on his face. He was joyful, enjoyed the simple pleasures of a good book, a home cooked meal and watching his favourite teams — the Raptors, the Jays and the Kitchener Rangers. Paul got energy from being around people and was the bright light in his family. He will be deeply missed. Paul’s family received relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service was held in the chapel on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Reception followed. Those wishing to view Paul’s service recording can access the link on his memorial page under ‘Photos & Videos’. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation ( https://bccancerfoundation.com ), Pathways to Education (https://pathwaystoeducation.ca ), and Woolwich Community Health Centre – For Ukrainian Refugees (https://healthywoolwich.org/woolwich-guest-house-for-ukrainian-refugees). If desired, donations to these organizations may be made at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Paul’s memorial.