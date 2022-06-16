Anderson, Tom

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Thomas William Anderson announces his passing on June 7, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tom passed after a long and courageous battle with cancer; never complaining, always with a positive outlook, he will remain a true inspiration to his family. His spirit will be cherished by his wife of forty four years Karen (nee Dines). He will be greatly missed by his children Kyla (Dan) Ferguson, Jamie (Christine) Anderson, Blair (Jessica) Anderson. Tom was a very proud Poppa and many fond memories will be cherished by his grandchildren Keryn, Briggs, Kayden, Landen and Logan. Tom was born in Preston, Cambridge October 30, 1951. Son of the late Donald & Doris Anderson. Brother to the late Jamie (Carol, deceased) Anderson. Twin brother to the late Susan Macdonald (Bill Macdonald). Son-in-law of Gary (Barbara, deceased) Dines. Brother-in-law of Gary Jr. Dines and Scott (Theresa) Dines.

Passionate and devoted businessman with a heart of gold, who, along with his partners formed Panda Environmental 25 years ago. It didn’t matter if he was in the office or on a truck, Tom wasn’t about to ask someone to do a job he wasn’t willing to do himself.

Tom’s easy going personality and attitude made his home a welcoming place with an open door policy for visitors. He was a history buff who loved his comics. Tom enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips and in his later years spending time on his motorcycle. A heartfelt thank you to the entire palliative home care team for their dedicated care of Tom.

As per Tom’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Donations in his honour can be made out to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Tom’s memorial.