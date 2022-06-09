Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Bearinger, Eva (Martin)

Peacefully at home RR 2, Drayton on Monday, June 6, 2022 in her 92nd year. Mother of Elo and Pauline Bearinger of RR 3, Listowel, Eileen and Israel Brubacher of RR 1, Wallenstein, Erma and Frank Bauman of RR 2, Drayton, Mervin and Diane Bearinger of RR 3, Moorefield, Esther and Stuart Horst of RR 1, Elmira. Also survived by 31 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren. Sister of Anna (Mrs. George) Horst, Alson and Carol Martin, David and Ruth Martin, Mary and Cleon Gingrich. Sister-in-law of Annie (Mrs. Emanuel) Bowman, Edna (Mrs. Orlan) Martin, Louise (Mrs. Isaac) Martin. Predeceased by her husband Abner Bearinger (2013), her parents Josiah and Susannah Martin, step-mother Sarah Frey and Rebecca Martin, sisters Amy (Henry) Burkhart, Viola (Seranus) Martin, brother Isaac Martin, brother-in-law George Horst, sister-in-law Lucinda (Noah) Bauman, brothers-in-law Elam Bearinger in infancy, Ivan (Ida) Bearinger, sister –in-law Lovina (Leonard) Bauman, brothers-in-law Cleason (Salome) Bearinger, Emanuel Bowman, and Orlan Marin. Friends called at the home of Erma and Frank Bauman, 6907 Sideroad 19, RR 2, Drayton, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 12:30-4:30 and 6-8:30 p.m. Private family service took place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the home of Esther and Stuart Horst, then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, Brady Micah

Martin, Brady Micah Born May 11, 2022, passed away suddenly into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June…
June 7, 2022
Read the full story

Gingrich, Orton M.

Gingrich, Orton M. Peacefully answered the call home after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday,…
June 2, 2022
Read the full story

Moser, Raymond Carl

Moser, Raymond Carl Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the…
May 30, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0