Bearinger, Eva (Martin)
Peacefully at home RR 2, Drayton on Monday, June 6, 2022 in her 92nd year. Mother of Elo and Pauline Bearinger of RR 3, Listowel, Eileen and Israel Brubacher of RR 1, Wallenstein, Erma and Frank Bauman of RR 2, Drayton, Mervin and Diane Bearinger of RR 3, Moorefield, Esther and Stuart Horst of RR 1, Elmira. Also survived by 31 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren. Sister of Anna (Mrs. George) Horst, Alson and Carol Martin, David and Ruth Martin, Mary and Cleon Gingrich. Sister-in-law of Annie (Mrs. Emanuel) Bowman, Edna (Mrs. Orlan) Martin, Louise (Mrs. Isaac) Martin. Predeceased by her husband Abner Bearinger (2013), her parents Josiah and Susannah Martin, step-mother Sarah Frey and Rebecca Martin, sisters Amy (Henry) Burkhart, Viola (Seranus) Martin, brother Isaac Martin, brother-in-law George Horst, sister-in-law Lucinda (Noah) Bauman, brothers-in-law Elam Bearinger in infancy, Ivan (Ida) Bearinger, sister –in-law Lovina (Leonard) Bauman, brothers-in-law Cleason (Salome) Bearinger, Emanuel Bowman, and Orlan Marin. Friends called at the home of Erma and Frank Bauman, 6907 Sideroad 19, RR 2, Drayton, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 12:30-4:30 and 6-8:30 p.m. Private family service took place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the home of Esther and Stuart Horst, then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.