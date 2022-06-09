Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
A refreshing take on the summer salad

byChef Duff
June 7, 2022
Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, it’s stinking hot one day and pouring rain the next – must be summertime in Ontario!

Either way it’s a great time of year to enjoy a refreshing salad that’s a little heartier than just a bowl of lettuce. Not that I have anything against a bowl of lettuce or anything – lettuce and I have had good times together in the past.

This is a salad made using avocados, with a bit of an Asian twist on it.

As Central America and South Asia are both warm, tropical climates, they can easily both grow various fruits that aren’t indigenous to that region.

For example avocados (yes, they’re fruit) and pineapples, which originally come from the Americas, are often now used in Asian-based recipes.

Likewise, mangos (originating in Asian countries) are often used in Latino and other southern cuisines.

Avocados contain the preface of “avo,” which means egg. Why? Because they are shaped like one, are fragile and Dr. Seuss must’ve enjoyed eating them, because they are also green.

They provide great health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties. This does not mean they would prevent you from catching on fire, but can help with various types of joint pain.

Avocado-Cucumber Salad
Avocado-Cucumber Salad

Recipe by Chef Duff

This is a salad made using avocados, with a bit of an Asian twist on it.

Ingredients

  • Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar

  • Juice of 1 orange

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 1/4 cup honey

  • 1 tsp. Chili sauce

  • 1 Tbsp. sesame oil

  • 2 Tbsp. salad oil

  • The rest:

  • 2 avocados, diced

  • 1 English cucumber, sliced

  • 1 tub cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1 handful snowpeas

  • 1 bunch Thai basil

Directions

  • Blanch snowpeas in boiling water for 1 minute and refresh in ice water.
  • Combine all vegetables in bowl, mix dressing together in separate bowl and then combine.

Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.



