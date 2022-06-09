A refreshing take on the summer salad

Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, it’s stinking hot one day and pouring rain the next – must be summertime in Ontario!

Either way it’s a great time of year to enjoy a refreshing salad that’s a little heartier than just a bowl of lettuce. Not that I have anything against a bowl of lettuce or anything – lettuce and I have had good times together in the past.

This is a salad made using avocados, with a bit of an Asian twist on it.

As Central America and South Asia are both warm, tropical climates, they can easily both grow various fruits that aren’t indigenous to that region.

For example avocados (yes, they’re fruit) and pineapples, which originally come from the Americas, are often now used in Asian-based recipes.

Likewise, mangos (originating in Asian countries) are often used in Latino and other southern cuisines.

Avocados contain the preface of “avo,” which means egg. Why? Because they are shaped like one, are fragile and Dr. Seuss must’ve enjoyed eating them, because they are also green.

They provide great health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties. This does not mean they would prevent you from catching on fire, but can help with various types of joint pain.

Avocado-Cucumber Salad Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients Dressing:

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp. Chili sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. salad oil

The rest:

2 avocados, diced

1 English cucumber, sliced

1 tub cherry tomatoes, halved

1 handful snowpeas

1 bunch Thai basil Directions Blanch snowpeas in boiling water for 1 minute and refresh in ice water.

Combine all vegetables in bowl, mix dressing together in separate bowl and then combine.