Making the board … and the leaderboard

Jeremy Tracey really, really loves crokinole.

Last week he and his friend Ron Langill travelled more than six hours to Voorheesville, New York, to participate in the 2022 US Open World Crokinole Championships. Team RonJeremy walked away with first place.

Tracey is the owner of Tracey Boards in Elmira, where he and his family make crokinole boards and ship them around the world. His boards are regarded as some of the best in the world, and are exclusively used for the National Crokinole Association’s World Championships.

He is looking forward to hosting the National Crokinole Association Players Tournament June 4 at the Wilmot Recreation Centre in Baden, which will include both doubles and singles.

This event is in place of the usual National Crokinole Association championships held annually in Tavistock. The organization decided not to host this year because of the pandemic, but some players decided to host an event of their own. Tracey says most of the participants will be from Ontario, though at least one team is expected from Prince Edward Island, and some others from the Montreal area, he said.

Tracey also creates YouTube videos explaining how to play the game. He says he and Langill played against another team who said they had only been playing crokinole for a year, and had Tracey’s videos to thank for improving their skill.

“We needed to play well in order to beat that team,” said Tracey.

Tracey started Tracey Boards four years ago when he took over the business run by Willard Martin, who moved into retirement. Since then, Tracey and his family have been involved in making the boards.

It’s common for Tracey and his wife to watch a movie on a Friday night while attaching plastic sleeves to crokinole pegs. “It’s hard to hold hands while you do it, but it’s still a date night,” he says.

Tracey has plans professionally and as a player of the game.

Professionally, he will continue making YouTube videos, growing his business and encouraging the growth of the game locally and abroad. There are two local crokinole clubs that both shut down during covid and are now getting restarted. Another club is starting at the Hemlock Barn as well.

Abroad, Tracey says he has distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United Kingdom.

“I would love to see it continue to build and grow to the point that it makes sense from a business perspective to make those kinds of trips to go over to events,” he said.

Tracey has plans as a player of the game, as well.

“Well, I want to keep winning,” he said. “It felt really nice to win last weekend. Although I mean, I’ll go next weekend, and win or lose, I’m going to have a great day.”

Registration is still open for the championships at the Wilmot Recreation Complex, which will be held on Saturday. An open, fun, social night is planned at the complex on Friday. Information about registration can be found at www.NationalCrokinoleAssocation.com.

“The crokinole community is a bit of a jerk repellant – it just seems to only attract good people.”