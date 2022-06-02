Crispy tostadas topped with beans and veggies

Tostadas are crispy, flat corn tortillas sold in the supermarket. They are a great base for lots of quick meals and snacks. In this recipe, they are topped with a flavorful combination of roasted tomatoes and corn plus refried beans. A sprinkling of queso fresco (a crumbly, mild Mexican cheese) adds creaminess and a slight tang, and cilantro brings freshness.
Roasted Corn and Tomato Tostadas
Servings
2-4servings
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 cup frozen corn
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, measured separately
1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup refried beans
4 (6- inch) corn tostadas
1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Adjust oven rack to lower- middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees
- In a medium bowl, stir tomatoes, corn, 1 tablespoon oil, chili powder (if using), and salt until well combined.
- Spread tomato mixture into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake until tomatoes are soft, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir refried beans and remaining 1 teaspoon oil until smooth. Use the back of a small spoon to spread beans evenly over tostadas. Place tostadas on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Transfer the baking dish to a cooling rack. Use a large spoon to carefully spoon tomato mixture evenly over tostadas. Bake tostadas until the beans are warm, about 5 minutes.
- Transfer the baking sheet to a cooling rack. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Use a spatula to carefully transfer tostadas to plates. Serve.