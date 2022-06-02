Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Crispy tostadas topped with beans and veggies

byObserver Staff
May 30, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Tostadas are crispy, flat corn tortillas sold in the supermarket. They are a great base for lots of quick meals and snacks. In this recipe, they are topped with a flavorful combination of roasted tomatoes and corn plus refried beans. A sprinkling of queso fresco (a crumbly, mild Mexican cheese) adds creaminess and a slight tang, and cilantro brings freshness.

Roasted Corn and Tomato Tostadas
Pin
Print

Roasted Corn and Tomato Tostadas

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

2-4

servings

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

  • 1/2 cup frozen corn

  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, measured separately

  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 cup refried beans

  • 4 (6- inch) corn tostadas

  • 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to lower- middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees
  • In a medium bowl, stir tomatoes, corn, 1 tablespoon oil, chili powder (if using), and salt until well combined.
  • Spread tomato mixture into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake until tomatoes are soft, 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir refried beans and remaining 1 teaspoon oil until smooth. Use the back of a small spoon to spread beans evenly over tostadas. Place tostadas on a rimmed baking sheet.
  • Transfer the baking dish to a cooling rack. Use a large spoon to carefully spoon tomato mixture evenly over tostadas. Bake tostadas until the beans are warm, about 5 minutes.
  • Transfer the baking sheet to a cooling rack. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Use a spatula to carefully transfer tostadas to plates. Serve.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0