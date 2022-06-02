A new kind of strawberry social at the farmers’ market

Strawberries, alcohol and live music will all come together at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market later this month.

The market is kicking off summer with a licensed strawberry social evening event June 17 from 3 to 9:30 p.m. The event will include live music, vendors, bars, a games area, and a cocktail demo stage.

But why strawberries?

“There’s not a lot of strawberry social events around or strawberry events around so we thought ‘why not highlight one of our peak-season items – the strawberry?’” said Megan Malcolmson, market manager.

“We can provide entertainment and a fun kind of evening for local people as well as those who come into Waterloo Region,” she said.

All three market buildings will be open, plus an outdoor market. Providing entertainment will be a band called Four Corners, said Malcolmson.

“We’re just excited for everyone to get to know (the strawberry social) and have it become something that they mark in their calendars to come every year.”