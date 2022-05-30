OFFENCE : Offensive Weapons Case # 1809

DATE: May 24, 2022

LOCATION : Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent, Kitchener, ON

Police Investing Two Shooting Incidents in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate two shooting incidents in Kitchener.

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., police responded to the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent for a report of property damage to a home.

Upon arrival, officers located damage to an interior wall and couch in the home that was determined to have been caused by bullets.

Through investigation, police determined that, sometime between 10 p.m. on May 23, 2022, and 12 a.m. on May 24, 2022, shots had been fired at McLennan Park as a group of individuals set off fireworks. A short time later, shots were fired at the residence in the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.

Police searched McLennan Park on May 24, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., and located evidence that a firearm had been discharged. Members of the WRPS’ Forensic Identification Unit processed the two locations for evidence.

The shootings are believed to be related and to have been targeted incidents.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the General Investigations Unit.

