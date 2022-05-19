Metzger, Oscar
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Husband of Elma (Martin) Metzger of Elmira. Father of Mark and Sharon of Newton, Luke and Lydia of Wallenstein, Murray and Esther of New Hamburg, Leroy and Vera of Elmira. Fondly remembered by 21 grandchildren and Emily and Morten Mathiesen. Survived by siblings Leonard and Ruth, Clare and Miriam, Mary and Ernie Weber, Clifford and Hannah, Irene and Abner Bauman, Erla and Enos Eby, Lester and Mary. Brother-in-law of Mrs. Matilda Bauman, Erla and Moses Burkhart; and step-brother-in-law of Harvey and Bonnie Martin, Cleon and Lorene Martin, Elmeda and Clarence Brubacher, Lester and Carolyn Martin. Predeceased by his parents Urias and Luida (Bauman) Metzger, one granddaughter, parents-in-law Freeman and Angeline Martin, step-father-in-law Moses Martin, and brother-in-law Ivan Bauman. Visitation was held at the family home, 3802 Steffler Road, Elmira on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., and on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.