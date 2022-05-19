Frey, Mary Ann
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 96 years. Mother-in-law of Elizabeth Frey. Grandmother of Maryann and Tilman Bauman, Martin and Lydian, Abraham and Lovina, and 13 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings Lovisa and Martin Bowman, Melinda Martin, Manoah and Salinda Martin, and brother-in-law Henry Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents Manoah and Selina Martin, husband Abraham Frey, children Henry and Selina Frey; one brother, five sisters, and five brothers-in-law. Burial and funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Wellesley Township Mennonite Meeting House. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.