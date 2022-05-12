Waterloo Regional Police hold open house this weekend

Waterloo Regional Police are holding an open house this weekend to mark Police Week.

The Police Week theme this year is Helping Build Safer Communities.

“As we head into Police Week next week, it is a time to celebrate our police members and the work they do to ensure the safety and well-being of Waterloo Region residents,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “The open house is a special day where families can enjoy a variety of activities and connect with our members and partners to learn how we can work together to build a safer community.”

The event is being held at the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s headquarters on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 200 Maple Grove Road in Cambridge. There will be a variety of activities and events including:

Demonstrations and displays from various police units including Canine, Forensic Identification, Special Response, and Traffic Services,

Music by Erick Traplin

Kricket the Clown

Rock climbing wall

Displays and information booths from community partners

Charity BBQ and food trucks

Tours at Children’s Safety Village

Admission is free and no registration is required. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted on behalf of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

MAY 4

3:33 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle. Personal property was taken from the vehicle while the vehicle was parked in the area of Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MAY 5

4:29 AM | Police were contacted by a business on Maryhill Road in Woolwich Township, where windows had been broken sometime overnight. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

7:16 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at an address on Notre Dame Avenue in Maryhill. The vehicle was unlocked and personal property was stolen.

7:16 AM | Police received the same kind of complaint from a resident of Isley Drive in Maryhill.

9:13 AM | Later that morning, police received a similar call about a theft from a vehicle parked at an address on St. Charles Street East in Maryhill.

1:38 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a dump truck and a minivan at the roundabout near St. Jacobs. Through investigation, police determined while both vehicles were in the roundabout, the driver of the minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the dump truck, which resulted in the collision. As a result of the collision, a 52-year-old man was charged with ‘improper turn.’

3:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit completed a three-week investigation into a bank robbery in Wellesley Township. An 18-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in Kitchener in relation to the investigation. The accused was charged with ‘robbery with a weapon.’ He is scheduled to appear in court in July. Police also arrested a 17-year-old Kitchener male after a search warrant was completed at the youth’s residence. The youth was charged with ‘robbery with a weapon,’ ‘disguise with intent,’ ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose’ and two counts of ‘breach of a release order.’ The male youth was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

MAY 6

8:14 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked at a Notre Dame Drive, Wilmot Township address. A window was smashed and property was stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MAY 9

7:52 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter to a garage and damage and entry to vehicles in Baden. Between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked garage of a home on Louisa Street as well two vehicles parked in the driveway of the residence. Personal property was taken, including an unloaded shotgun with trigger lock stolen from one of the vehicles. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

12:46 PM | Police received a report of a break-in at a Breslau location. Sometime between May 6 at 7 p.m., and May 9 at 11 a.m., an unknown suspect forced entry to a storage shed at a business and stole property. Forensic Identification attended to process the scene for evidence. Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage in the area is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

3:57 PM | Police received a report of licence plates stolen from a vehicle in Breslau. Sometime between May 8 at 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 9, an unknown suspect stole the front and rear Ontario licence plates from a vehicle parked on Hopewell Crossing Drive. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.