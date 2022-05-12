Region looks to expropriate lands for Floradale Road roundabout

Region of Waterloo staff are seeking approval to expropriate land to build a roundabout at the intersection of Floradale Road and Line 86 west of Elmira.

The roundabout was approved by council in August 2021.

“The original intersection was a two-way stop on Floradale Road, and through traffic on Line 86. Temporary traffic signals were subsequently installed as an interim measure. The intersection has experienced some serious collisions in the past and had three fatalities between 2002 and 2011,” said Lynsey Slupeiks, a spokesperson for the region.

The expropriation process is the transfer of lands from a landowner to a government body without the landowner’s permission, but includes compensation.

“The goal [when expropriating land] is always to reach a fair and equitable agreement for both the property owner and the Region,” according to a regional property acquisition process information sheet.

“Such an agreement will provide compensation for the fair market value of the lands and address the project impacts (such as repairing or replacing landscaping, fencing, paving, etc.) such that the property owner will receive the value of the lands acquired and the restoration of their remaining property to the condition it was prior to the project.”

In this case, small portions of land near the roads at the intersection are being expropriated in a permanent easement to allow regional staff to enter the land at any time for the purpose of installing and maintaining stormwater management infrastructure.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to begin next summer, according to Slupeiks.

Anyone with objections to the expropriation is asked to contact the region within 30 days of the original notice given on May 3.

In order to expropriate land, region staff must follow the provincial Expropriations Act. There is an established hearing process the region and the landowner follow should there be any objections.