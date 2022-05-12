What a beautiful day, Sunday May 8th was for Mother’s Day. Following the 10 a.m. Mass Father Grayson Hope gave a special blessing to all mothers. A beautiful basket of flowers was then placed on the Blessed Mother’s altar. Everyone followed the Lector and Eucharistic Minister and two altar servers and Father Hope to the Grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the Rectory lawn. At the statute a beautiful crown of flowers was placed on her head while everyone sang the hymn “Bring the Flowers of the Rarest”. Everyone was invited into the rectory for “Hospitality Sunday” which has been taking place everyone Sunday from the beginning of May and will end the last Sunday of June.

Parishioners were also invited to place flowers at the foot of the statute.

Former pastor, Father Joseph Diemert designed a grotto and with the help of his uncle, Mr. Missere and his father, Louis Diemert, both experienced stone masons, made the grotto and placed it on the Rectory lawn to accommodate a statue of the Virgin Mary. Mary Magdalena Weber, daughter of Anton X. Weiler and Theresia (Weiler) Weiler and the mother of Sister Tarcisia, a teacher at St. Boniface School, had willed a sum of money to be used for a statue and for construction materials. The grotto was built and dedicated in 1944, to stand as a landmark overlooking the village.