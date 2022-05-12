Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Mambella, Teresa C. (Terry)

byCassandra Merlihan
May 12, 2022
Mambella, Teresa C. (Terry)

Unexpectedly, but peacefully, while in hospital, Terry Mambella in her 88th year, passed away with family by her side. Survived by her daughter Desiree (Bob Prachar), grandchildren Aaron Saloman (Cate Desrochers), and Hayley Bates, her niece Charlene Davidson (Niall), her steadfast companions Krista-Lyn Somerville, Mary Norris, and David Gingrich, as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, 119 Arlington Blvd, Kitchener, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am.

www.erbgood.com

