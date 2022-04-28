Miller, Edwin

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 94. Ed was born in Woolwich Township on August 28, 1927. He was raised by his grandparents on a farm North of Elmira. On June 23, 1951, he married Adele Welke, and in 1956 they moved to William St. in Elmira where he spent the rest of his life. They were blessed with two children; a daughter Ruth and a son Wayne. Ed worked at Link-Belt and Procast Foundry for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Elmira Fire Department for 33 years. Ed enjoyed the outdoors and spent much time in the woods with his dog, Rex. Ed is survived by his wife Adele; children Ruth (Bruce) Martin of Southampton and Wayne (Leah) Miller of Elmira; grandchildren Brett (Terra) and Erin Martin of Southampton, and Danielle (John) Boese and Cassandra Miller of Elmira; and six great-grandchildren: Nova, Maya, Nicholas, Victoria, Spencer, and Amelia. Predeceased by his parents Phillip and Emma Miller, brothers Arnold and Robert, and sisters Hilda (Donald) Dietrich and Reta (Claude) Ertel. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2 – 5 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. Donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.