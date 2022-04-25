The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday evening April 12th , 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Parish Rectory. Adoration and Mass preceded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass Intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

COMMUNITY & FAMILY

There was a “People of the Gospel” bingo and Easter egg hunt in the Rectory on Holy Saturday, April 16th from 1-3 p.m. for young people 2-12 years of age.

St. Boniface Feast Day Festival will be held on Sunday, June 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come join the St. Boniface Community to celebrate the feast day of our patron saint with many activities Mass will be at 10 a.m. and the festivities will begin after. There will a food truck and frozen treats available as well to purchase.. There will be live music, photos with St. Boniface, bazaar, games, penny table and activities as well as a raffle for a basket valued at over $100. The Edward Halter Home (home of the Maryhill Historical Society) will be open to visitors and you can learn about the history and legend of St. Boniface from local historians. At 2 p.m. a baseball game will be played against the Fathers vs families. Please bring your own lawn chair. Cost is free. All proceeds will be donated to the Catholic Women’s League for use toward St. Boniface Children’s Religious Programs.



The National Catholic Women’s League has invited councils to participate in collecting food for our local food banks and to invite their parishes. A notice will be published in the parish bulletin and on the website. We are asked to collect – peanut butter – canned soup – canned fruit – canned vegetables – canned stew – canned fish – canned beans – pasta (most prefer whole grain), rice (most prefer brown rice).

President Fran Vegh will be attending the Catholic Women’s League convention which will be held on May 13 -15 in Hamilton.