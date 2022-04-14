Rice noodle bowls are simple and kid-friendly

Rice noodles are noodles … made out of rice! They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and are made to float in soup or soak up sauce. Some of the most common are rice vermicelli (super thin and delicate), rice sticks (straight and flat, used in this noodle bowl), and chow fun (wide, flat, and chewy). Rice noodles are especially popular in Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese cooking. They also come together in a simple, kid-friendly dish.
Rice Noodle Bowls with Peanut Sauce
4servings
Ingredients
2 ounces (1/4-inch-wide) rice noodles
1 1/2 cups frozen edamame
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons lime juice, squeezed from 2 limes
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 cup hot water, plus extra for cooking noodles
2 carrots, peeled and shredded (about 1 cup)
1/3 cup dry-roasted peanuts, chopped
8 fresh Thai basil or sweet Italian basil leaves, torn into pieces
Directions
- Fill a large saucepan halfway with water. Bring to boil over high heat. Carefully add noodles and edamame and stir to combine. Return to boil and cook for 3 minutes.
- Turn off heat. Stir to separate noodles and let sit until tender, about 10 minutes.
- While noodles and edamame sit, in a large bowl, whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, and honey until smooth, about 1 minute. Whisk in 1/4 cup hot water until fully combined.
- When the noodles and edamame are ready, drain noodles and edamame in a colander in sink. Rinse with hot water and drain well.
- Add noodles and edamame to the bowl with the peanut sauce. Use tongs to toss noodles and edamame until evenly coated with sauce.
- Divide noodles and edamame among serving bowls. Top each bowl with carrots, peanuts and basil.