The importance of being an earnest donor

One organization looking forward to something like normal is Canadian Blood Services, which struggled to keep up with demand through the pandemic. Now, it’s stressing the importance of being a donor.

“Every time you donate blood, you’re literally the direct connection to saving someone’s life. A lot of times, for example, if someone has cancer…those cancer patients can require up to 10 units of blood each week during treatment, so that’s 10 different people rolling up their sleeves to donate blood,” said territory manager Gina Leyva.

“It’s important that people donate because…we rely 100 per cent solely on people volunteering to donate blood. They’re not paid to do so, so it’s very critical and so important that people donate,” Leyva said.

The organization hosts a mobile clinic on the last Friday of every month at the Elmira Lions Hall, which Leyva said is key for helping supply keep up with demand.

“For us as an organization, we know that they’ll show up there. We can host a mobile clinic in their community, and they will show up – they are very good. The community is fantastic and they will really show up and this is important as we always need to replenish the blood supply,” she said.

This clinic was important when other mobile clinics, such as high schools and postsecondary institutions, were closed during lockdowns, Leyva added.

Particularly early on in the pandemic, the agency saw some appointments cancelled due to public concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. In that vein, a number of venues such a municipal halls typically used for mobile clinics were no longer available due to closures prompted by the coronavirus.

“That is where we get the large percentage of our new donors each year,” she said of the impact of missing out on such clinics.

“So we’ve had to roll out a number of campaigns…to make sure that the supply didn’t reach a point where somebody who needed blood wasn’t able to get it. You have people who require blood ongoing, and then you have someone who gets in a car accident and needs 50 units of blood in one day. That’s not something anyone can plan for, which makes our jobs really difficult,” Leyva explained.

All the blood donated in Elmira will get used in Waterloo Region.

“Typically when you donate blood it’s in a patient within two to four days, so if you donate blood in Waterloo, it goes to Brampton for testing and typically those donations will end up at, for example, Grand River Hospital.”

While Leyva acknowledged there might be some hesitation for new donors, particularly when it comes to needles, she encouraged potential donors to think about the person who is receiving their blood.

“[Needles are] usually the number-one reason why someone would be hesitant to donate…it’s not fun to get a needle in your arm, I can’t lie and say it is. However, it’s really just one minute of minor discomfort and knowing that you are the direct connection to saving someone’s life,” she said.

Many people become donors for life after their first time, Leyva added.

“The process is so easy, so streamlined. … You get in there, you’re in and out quickly… you’re shocked by how smooth and how comfortable the staff make you feel and you literally are just wondering why you hadn’t done it before.”