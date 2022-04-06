Biesinger, Francis Hugh

Joseph “Frank”

Peacefully passed away on Sunday evening, April 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 64 years. Frank is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters Rose (George) Ziegler of Kitchener, Ruth (the late Ron) Dubrick of Hanover, Gloria Schwartz of Kitchener, Larry (Judy) Biesinger of RR 4, Listowel, Grace (Tim) Hanna of Lion’s Head, Melvin (Marna) Biesinger of Lake County, B.C., Alma (Andy) Ernewein of Walkerton, Yvonne (Ken) Montag of Brentwood, Tennessee, and by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Regina Biesinger, his sister Audrey and brother Glenn. Frank was a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church and worked with the Association for many years. Visiting for family and friends will take place at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Drive, Elmira, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from

9 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m. Masks are not mandated but are preferred. The service will be recorded and available to view on Frank’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website Thursday afternoon. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s RC Cemetery, Hesson at a later date. A special thank you to all the staff at Assisted Living who treated “Frankie” as family. Donations to Elmira District Community Living would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.