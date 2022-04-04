WRPS Continue to Investigate a Report of a Handgun in Kitchener

MONDAY: April 4, 2022 Case # 1802

OFFENCE : Weapons DATE: MARCH 20, 2022

LOCATION: King Street East and Frederick Street, KITCHENER, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 20, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police received a report of a handgun being seen in the area of King Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener.

A witness reported seeing a handgun being displayed by the front passenger in a white four door sedan vehicle. There were four occupants of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Investigators would like to speak with the occupants and the investigation is ongoing.

