WRPS Continue to Investigate a Report of a Handgun in Kitchener

byObserver Staff
April 1, 2022
MONDAY:  April 4, 2022                                 Case # 1802              

OFFENCE: Weapons                                        DATE:  MARCH 20, 2022

LOCATION:    King Street East and Frederick Street, KITCHENER, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 20, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police received a report of a handgun being seen in the area of King Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener.

A witness reported seeing a handgun being displayed by the front passenger in a white four door sedan vehicle. There were four occupants of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Investigators would like to speak with the occupants and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

