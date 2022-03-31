Margaret (Brubacher) Frey

March 3, 1936 – March 27, 2022

Margaret passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving daughters at home in Elmira, at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by her dear husband Vernon (2000). Cherished mother of Cheryl (Bob) Clark, Gayle (Brian) Habermehl, Marilyn (Rob) Martin, and Kim Frey (Steve). Loving grandma to 14 grandchildren, Rachel (Allan), Jordan (Michelle); Grant (Amy), Jeremy (Kimberlee), Andrew, Travis; Jennifer (Russ), Scott (Danielle), Elycia (Jon), Tim (Laura); Kerry (Matt), Josh (Helen), Nicole (Jeff), Mike (Whitney) and 22 great-grandchildren, Sage, Meadow; Ella, Quinn, Evvy; Hudson, Brody, Madden, Daxton; Emmett, Breea, Scarlett; Audrey, Landon, Todd, Cody; Eli, Jesse; Mackenzie (Amanda); Wynter; Kyla and Rylee. Survived by her siblings Elsie (Leo) Martin, Don (Marie) Brubacher, and Audrey Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents Amos and Luella (Martin) Brubacher. Margaret is fondly remembered by her family, friends and neighbours. Mom and Dad farmed for over 30 years on the 10th of Peel until moving to Elmira. Family was very important to Mom and she planned many special events for everyone to enjoy together. She was an avid baker and blessed many with this gift. Mom was especially known for her butter tarts. Margaret’s warm smile will be remembered by many and she would never pass up a hug. Mom had many interests and a special love for flowers. She enjoyed keeping a full social calendar including time at the Elmira Seniors Centre playing cards and many other outings. Music was a big part of her life. She enjoyed puzzling, reading and playing games in her later years. Mom enjoyed many good healthy years but the past few had their challenges. Her determined spirit helped her overcome many trials. A special thanks to all teams involved with Mom’s care and support during her health journey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W. Elmira. A private family interment will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on Margaret’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. As expressions of sympathy donations to London Health Sciences Foundation or Crohn’s and Colitis of Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. If you are able, a donation of blood to your local blood bank would be a lovely way to honour Margaret.