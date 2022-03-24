Taking his love of crokinole on the road

An aficionado of the game who branched out to making crokinole boards, Jeremy Tracey and his handiwork have seen action at the World Crokinole Championships. Now, he’s getting ready to compete at the US Open in May.

“One of my favourite things that I hear said about the game is it is extremely simple to learn, [and] extremely tough to master. If you’ve never played before, inside of five minutes I could have you understanding the gist of the rules and playing the game, but you would probably be several years before you’re going to compete with the best of the best,” said Jeremey Tracey, owner of Tracey Boards in Elmira.

Tracey first started making crokinole boards when he received training from Elmira’s Williard Martin, who was looking to retire. Tracey and his wife started the business four years ago and moved to their current location the following year.

“I [am] absolutely blessed,” Tracey said.

Tracey credits UK YouTuber ‘Shut Up and Sit Down,’ who did a lengthy video on crokinole in 2019, for a large uptick in orders for his boards.

“His video came out and half an hour later, our order inbox just lit up. It quadrupled our business instantly – we just scrambled and figured out how to keep up,” he said.

The business also grew during the pandemic because people were looking for things to do with their families, Tracey noted.

“I still say we’re just getting started. And now we’re just to the point that tournament’s are starting back up again, we’re going to the US Open,…we’re doing an NCA Players Championship in Kitchener – there should be 100 competitive players there,” he explained.

“It’s pretty cool that we’ve managed to build a very successful business around a board game.”

Although Tracey has only been in the business a few years, crokinole has been a part of his life since he was a toddler.

“My mother sent me a photo of when I was 19-months old sitting down on the floor with my grandfather playing crokinole. He absolutely loved games. He would always lay down on the floor with the kids and play, so I played my whole life,” he said.

However it wasn’t until a friend he was playing hockey with mentioned the World Crokinole Championships that he realized the scope of the game.

“I had no idea that competitive crokinole was a thing. So I joined a couple of clubs and go to every tournament,” he explained.

Although the tournaments are played at a competitive level, Tracey said he has never seen a situation arise where the players weren’t about to “quickly and peacefully” decide what should happen.

“One of the complaints that we get is that some of the rules are a little bit gray. They’re not legalistic enough. There are some situations that arise, for example somebody bumps the table. You’re not supposed to bump the table, but it happens. There’s no rule that says, ‘OK, if you bump the table, here’s the penalty that you get.’ So there’s been different times in a competitive match, somebody bumps the table and the players go, ‘OK, this is what we feel we should do,’ and we continue,” he added.

“Even at the world championships, I’ve never seen anything underhanded or unsportsmanlike. Highly competitive, but extremely friendly. One of the things I love about the game is the welcoming atmosphere of the community.”

While Tracey would like to see the game gain popularity he also doesn’t want it to lose that sense of community.

“I’ve had different people ask me like, ‘What if there was a quarter-million dollars on the line?’ Even if a crokinole gets bigger and more popular, there is bigger prize money, more recognition, I hope that it never ever loses the wholesomeness that it has just friendly competition that we the players have.”