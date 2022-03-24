Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Sherrer, Noreen (Lehman)

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Freeport Health Centre in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Charles Lehman (1967) and Roy Sherrer (2008). Proud mother of Ruth Lehman of Elmira, Margaret Lehman (Wasylycia) of Heidelberg, Stephanie Lehman of Bracebridge, Charleen Pekkala and the late Martti of Sydney, Australia, and Janice and John Knowles of Toronto. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Heather (Dean) Condello, Alison (Mike) Greaney, Ethan Wasylycia, Seth Wasylycia, and Brynna Wasylycia; and her great-grandchildren Cameron and William Condello, Emma and Kate Greaney. Sister-in-law of Margaret Zettel. Noreen was the last surviving member of her family, having been predeceased by her parents William and Clara (Martin) Zettel, and her siblings Sister Helen Zettel, Gerald (Gertie) Zettel, Louise (Elmer) Fischer, Joseph Zettel and Father Wilbert Zettel. At Noreen’s request, there will be no funeral home visitation and cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Boniface RC Church, Maryhill, followed by interment in St. Boniface RC Cemetery. Donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. Thank you to the staff at both Grand River Hospital and Freeport campus for the compassionate care shown to Noreen during her short stay.

