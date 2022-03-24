A speculation tax one option for cooling over-heated housing market

Housing prices continue to rise, making it clear current government policies are failing despite hand-wringing about affordability.

Suggestions from developers that increased supply – the result of cutting red tape and planning restrictions, for instance – would ease rising prices are clearly unrealistic. There’s simply no capacity to match population growth, particularly in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Still, there are some in government willing to listen.

The federal government has attempted at times to alter policy – reducing amortization periods and tightening mortgage stress tests – to little avail. In that vein, however, Ottawa could impose restrictions on the lending practices of banks, tying loans to income to limit mortgage sizes rather than on the inflated carrying capacity brought on by record-low interest rates.

Interest rates are, of course, the quickest way to cool the housing market. A return to historical averages around six per cent would take a fire hose to the market. Increase them higher still and corrections would occur even quicker. That’s a broad lever, however, and those interest rates would ripple through all facets of the economy, hardly ideal as we look to emerge from the pandemic (not to mention that massive amounts of debt taken on by governments, advisably or otherwise).

A slower solution to the crisis would be to halt immigration for a number of years, allowing demand to fall such that prices do the same. But due to shifts in employment, many businesses rely on a stream of newcomers to fill both low-paying and speciality positions. More problematic still are decades of excessive entitlement spending that are in whole or in part unsustainably funded – like a Ponzi scheme, they rely on new suckers, erm, entrants to pay for past and current spending. There’s no end in sight for such mismanagement or the short-term thinking that got us here.

So, systemic cures to the housing woes are unlikely, political lip-service notwithstanding.

Still, there’s no denying something has to change when the average cost of a resale home even in this region has topped a million dollars. Massive price hikes are also fuelling rental rates seeing hikes not reported in decades.

In Toronto, city council has floated the idea of a speculation tax to help cool the market, particularly where flipping is concerned. The move was likened to a 1974 provincial land speculation tax of 50 per cent that markedly cooled an overheated market, one that was nothing like the red-hot conditions today.

“If you look at the foundation of all the policies we’ve adopted in terms of trying to improve the availability of housing, including affordable housing, a lot of it has been with a view to placing first the notion that people are to live in homes and homes or for people to live in,” Mayor John Tory told reporters during a briefing last month.

“Homes are to invest in as well but you can never let the financial aspects of this surpass the obligation that we have to find more homes for more people to live in, hopefully as affordably as possible. So it is something that I think is a worthwhile signal for us to send as a city council given the challenge we face in terms of finding housing for people in our city.”

A speculation tax might apply to all home purchases, ensuring that a buyer holds onto a property for, say, five years rather than looking to quickly flip it. Or it might apply to any property beyond the principal residence, a move to both counter speculation and reverse a longstanding trend to put property ownership in fewer hands. The tax might even increase with each successive purchase, either as a capital gains tax or an annual levy to make such ownership less profitable, thus freeing up units as owner-occupied homes rather than capital investments.

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic has posited a capital gains tax on the sale of residential real estate purchased from today forward, with the rate falling to zero over five years of holding the asset.

“On non-principal residences, the maximum capital gains tax would become the current rate (e.g., about 26 per cent in Ontario) plus the speculation tax,” he suggested in a memo. On principal residences (if applied), the speculation tax would effectively become a capital gains tax that fades through the five-year window.

“This could easily crowd out speculation, and alter market psychology. A similar concept was used in Ontario in the 1970s, and it weakened the market overnight.”

The altering of market psychology is no small benefit. Demand is outstripping supply, the latest surge fueled by FOMO – fear of missing out. As prices rise, some people panic, worried that they’ll be forced out of the market entirely by rapidly growing prices. That demand in turn drives up the price of housing. It’s a vicious circle that seemingly has no end.

Turning prices downward with policies designed to make that the norm would soon permeate the public consciousness: it becomes a buyers’ market instead of the sellers’ market we have today. Stupid pricing seems to have no impact. At least not yet.

Increasingly, there’s no appetite to save Canadians from themselves when it comes to debt, whether for mortgages, lines of credit or consumer spending.

Established homeowners with little or nothing in the way of mortgage debt are seeing massive increases in the value of their biggest asset. That’s fine as long as they’re not looking to sell in order to move up, as the cost of their next homes would be commensurately higher, too. On the other hand, selling high in hot GTA market allows some people to move out to the suburbs or smaller centers, seeing their money go much further.

Canadians have long been treating their homes as ATMs, drawing on both the equity they’ve built – some more than others, obviously – and the future equity they think will come as housing prices continue to rise … at least in theory, though we don’t think too much about the possibility of a collapse.

In that regard, the housing market takes on the appearance of a Ponzi scheme. There are many people with the aforementioned FOMO jumping into the market, which benefits existing homeowners who, in essence, reap the rewards of the major risks of those just getting into the housing market.

Canadians have some 75 to 80 per cent of their wealth tied up in their homes – the eggs are essentially in one basket. That’s a risk, but one that grows with how recently they bought their homes and the size of the outstanding mortgage. There’s a feeling of safe and steady returns, with housing seen as a risk-free investment. There are countless examples to the contrary, but human nature and bubbles often don’t mix.

There will be a price to pay to improve affordability. We’ve shown we’re not afraid of stupid spending on the way up. How much are we willing to pay on the way down?