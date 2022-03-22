Catholic Women’s League

A special Catholic Women’s Meeting was held on Wednesday, March 16th for a special meeting at 6 p.m. at Brian Kurtz ‘s facility on Line 86. Voting and discussion took place regarding the 8 motions to amend the Constitution and By-laws. These will then be sent and voted on at the Area Diocesan Convention in Hamilton on May 13-15 , then on to Provincial before being accepted by National.

There also was time for a craft were the ladies made a St. Patrick’s sign and a candle jar or mug. Thank you to president Fran Vegh for organizing the evening and the fun crafts. There were also lots of desserts and coffee and tea to be enjoyed.