Of warmer weather and going green

So it’s March break this week, which makes me think of going to Florida or somewhere warm. Today is also St. Patrick’s Day, which of course makes me think of serving something green.

Today’s recipe incorporates both of those concepts, so yay me!

The origin of key lime pie actually came from the shipping lanes between Florida and Cuba.

The hull of a ship on cold water is very much like a root cellar for temperature and would be great for storing things like veggies, fruit, and eggs. Cans of condensed milk could also be found in the galley. Before you know it, you’re eating a slice of key lime pie!

This type of tart/pie is often made with a traditional graham cracker crust, which you could of course still do. If you want to be cool like me, then you should try out the oatmeal cookie crust. To crush them simply toss into food processor and pulse for about 30 seconds, or put into a baggie and beat the daylights out of them with a rolling pin, the choice is yours!

Ingredients 2 cups Dad's oatmeal cookies (or similar)

1/4 cup melted butter

1 cup key lime juice u0026 zest

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

2 eggs + 2 yolks

1 cup whipping cream

1 Tbsp. sugar

Key Lime slices for garnish Directions Crush cookies and combine crumbs with melted butter and press into pie plate.

Bake in 375 F oven 10-15 minutes until brown.

Whisk together eggs, milk, juice and zest until frothy and pour into shell.

Turn oven down to 325 F and bake for additional 15-20 minutes or until set.

Allow to cool.

Whip cream with sugar until firm peaks and top pie – garnish with lime slices.