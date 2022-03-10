Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Moser, Sylvester (Ike)

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Tena Moser for 63 years. Loving father of Rick (Cindy) Moser, Brenda Kaufman-Binkley (Gerald Binkley), Kevin Moser, and Darlene Chambers (Cory). Grandfather of Amber (Scott), Jonathan, Lisa, Allison, Tyler, Ryan, Brandon (Ellie), Cody (Ashley) and Adam. Great grandfather of Jonathan and Beau. Survived by his brothers Charlie (Rose) and Harold (Vi), and sister-in-law Rose Moser. Brother-in-law of the Nelemans, Neil and Ingrid, Lorraine, Jim and Virginia, Ron and Carol, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Isadore and Annie Moser, son Jeffrey in infancy, brother John Moser, Catherine and Howard Kurt, Joe and Alma Moser, parents-in-law Jacob and Joan Nelemans, brothers-in-law John and Jack Nelemans, son-in-law Randy Kaufman, and daughter-in-law Joanne Moser. Sylvester’s family and friends were everything to him. He was a longtime Roxton Furniture employee. He enjoyed time at the cottage at Wasaga Beach and was always ready for a good time. Special thanks to Jane and Barb from Care Partners. Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. Masks are mandatory. In memory of Sylvester, donations to St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation or St. Teresa of Avila RC Church would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

close

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



