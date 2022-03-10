Connecting trails and tales along the Grand River

The Grand River system boasts a diverse and extensive trail network that covers stretches from the Dundalk headlands to the waterway’s outlet at Lake Erie. Along the way, hikers can explore the likes of the West Montrose covered bridge and other locations in Woolwich Township and Waterloo Region.

A desire to showcase the wide range of options was the impetus for the launch last Friday of a new website from the Grand Watershed Trails Network (GWTN).

The Grand River boasts the largest watershed in southern Ontario, giving people plenty of room to explore with the new website providing a guide and a new ability to chart your trip prior, with camping suggestions, restaurants or activities and lists of sites to see such as the famous kissing bridge.

Now active, GWTN’s new website is where outdoors enthusiasts will find the map to the trails that interconnect and ways to support so they can help build more trails in the future. GWTN looks to promote tourism by providing people with an easy place to find outings that make use of some 300 kilometres of trails along the Grand River.

“It covers a huge area of southwestern Ontario. It’s the idea of water trails along the river plus associated land trails, and also to bring people to the history, the cultures and nature – to all the things that the area has to offer,” said Anne Crowe, chair of the Grand Watershed Trails Network.

“We’ve developed a proposed route for a trail that goes from Dundalk all the way to Lake Erie using existing off-road trails where they’re available – like the Kissing Bridge Trail and Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail – and stringing them together with connectors so that it’s connected all the way down. On the website, there will be interactive maps so you can zoom in and see exactly where you are, where to go next sort of thing and also all the amenities. If you come from out of province or even out of the country, you would be able to plan the whole visit.”

This project was funded by a $15,400 Resilient Communities Fund from the Ontario Trillium Foundation which helped the organization create the new website and promotional video showcasing the Grand River.

“The work of the Grand Watershed Trails Network is vital to Ontario as it offers a tremendous recreational experience, upgrades to the trails, and promotes tourism from all over the world,” said Sheref Sabawy, parliamentary assistant to Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries in a release. “The funding through the Resilient Communities Fund will ensure the great work of the GWTN continues to grow as more tourists choose Ontario as their destination.”

The website hosts several fundraising options to help GWTN keep expanding on their work, such as the sales of Grand River merchandise and the ability to accept donations. The video featured on the front page of the new site explores the trails and rivers people can explore as well as some sites they can see. The West Montrose bridge, along with a crossing Mennonite buggy, is featured in the video, as are the trails of Waterloo Region.

“We hired a videographer with a drone. He did drone shots of the river, going down the river. Plus, the site will have links to all the maps and lots of information. We’re also doing a ‘trail town’ – this is a concept of other long-distance trails that the towns have. So, places like Elmira, what the interesting things to do in the area are,” said Crowe.

She has explored the trails before the launch of the website being an avid cyclist herself she has seen the many towns and sites located on the interactive map online.

“If you go out on the river, you always see herons. I’ve seen a bald eagle once. I’ve seen mink, deer … so you can see wildlife along the river, either on foot or on a bicycle or on the river. The bridges are quite amazing. And then there are some surprising little museums that you wouldn’t even know – there is a little gem called the Salt Springs Church, which is a historic church right beside the river just south of Brantford that you have no idea, you just ride your bike by it and it’s like ‘what’s this?’ added Crowe, noting she often enjoys the architecture located around the area, easily seen from the many spots along the Grand River.

The network of trails is split into five sections on the map starting from the headwaters in Dundalk, then to Centre Wellington, on to Waterloo Region, then Paris and Brantford and lastly Onondaga to Lake Erie. The map and website, launched by GWTN March 4, looks to make trips along the Grand more navigable for residents and tourists alike.