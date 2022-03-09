PLAYFORD: Ruthanne

Ruthanne Mae Playford passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at Huronview Home in Clinton, Ontario.

Ruthanne was born to the late Liddel and Vivian Playford on October 22, 1941 in Elmira, Ontario. Ruthanne was known as “Sugar” during her school years. Ruthanne attended Elmira District Secondary School where she was active in Basketball, Volleyball and competed in Track and Field. When Ruthanne started at University of Waterloo, it was just the second year that women were on campus. Ruthanne achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at the University of Waterloo in 1966 and attained a Master of Applied Science in Applied Psychology at the University of Waterloo in 1969.

Ruthanne commenced employment with the Scarborough General Hospital in 1969 as a Psychometrist II and continued her employment there for her professional career. In 1987, Ruthanne also founded RMP Consulting, a private therapy and counselling practice. Ruthanne lived and worked in Scarborough until 2018. Ruthanne is survived by a brother, David Playford (late Carolyn) of Elmira, Ontario, a sister, Karen Lehnen (late Richard) of Goderich, Ontario, and a brother-in-law Clare Bauman (late Janet) of Waterloo, Ontario. Ruthanne is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

As an avid feminist, it is a coincidence that Ruthanne passed away on International Women’s Day. Ruthanne was a great crusader for women’s and LGBTQ rights. Ruthanne was a complex individual, as at home on the seat of her motorcycle as in the office chair in her practice. Ruthanne was the ‘cool aunt’ who lived in a high rise in the city, was always fun to visit and a caring support when needed. Ruthanne’s mischievous sense of humour will be very missed by those who knew her.

At Ruthanne’s request, cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will be held later in the summer. Dogs and animals were a passion for Ruthanne. She had many canine companions throughout her life. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Adopt-a-Pet Rescue in Lucknow (www.adoptapet.lucknow.on.ca) would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Falconer Funeral Homes – Bluewater Chapel, Goderich. Messages of condolence for Ruthanne’s family are welcome at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com