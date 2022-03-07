MONDAY: March 7, 2022 Case # 1798

OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: FEBRUARY 22, 2022

LOCATION : WATERLOO REGION, ON

Police Investigating Robbery at Cambridge Pharmacy

On February 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Elgin Street North and Glamis Road in Cambridge for a report of a pharmacy robbery.

Two suspects entered the store and demanded merchandise from a store employee.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark coloured SUV.

Both suspects are described as Black males, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing black hoodies, black pants and black boots.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to these two individuals in connection to this incident.

