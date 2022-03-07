Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Robbery at Cambridge Pharmacy

byObserver Staff
March 7, 2022
MONDAY:  March 7, 2022                               Case # 1798              

OFFENCE: Robbery                                          DATE:   FEBRUARY 22, 2022

LOCATION:    WATERLOO REGION, ON

Police Investigating Robbery at Cambridge Pharmacy

On February 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Elgin Street North and Glamis Road in Cambridge for a report of a pharmacy robbery.

Two suspects entered the store and demanded merchandise from a store employee.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark coloured SUV.

Both suspects are described as Black males, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing black hoodies, black pants and black boots.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

 Investigators are looking to identify and speak to these two individuals in connection to this incident.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

