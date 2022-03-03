Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Minerva (Lichty)

Martin, Minerva (Lichty)

Passed away peacefully at her residence, RR 2, Drayton, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Enos Martin for 64 years. Dear mother of the late Aaron Martin (b. 1958 – d. 1977), Orvie and Anna of RR 5, Mount Forest, Amsey and Lorene at home, Selina and Arnold Bowman of RR 1, Elmira, Lucinda at home, Elam and Mary of RR 5, Mount Forest, Allen and Naomi of RR 2, Drayton, Amon and Anna of RR 5, Lindsay, and Almeda and Leonard Frey of RR 1, Elora. Grandmother of 58 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson Clayton Bowman (2016). Survived by her stepmother Anna Gingrich, and sister Erla Martin (the late Elam). Predeceased by her parents Isaiah and Ida Lichty, sisters Edna (Mrs. Ephraim Martin) and Mary (1947), brother Cleason, and stepfather Joseph Gingrich. Visiting will take place at the family home, 7378 Sixth Line, RR 2, Drayton on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. – noon, 1 – 5 and 6 – 8 p.m. A family service will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the home, then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



