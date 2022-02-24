Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Martin, Brian Wade

byCassandra Merlihan
February 23, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Martin, Brian Wade

Peacefully passed away into the presence of the Lord, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 55 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 34 years of Ann (Brubacher) Martin. Cherished dad to Brian Jr. and Amy, Giselle and Adam Bauman, Michael and Sheryl. Dear son of Mabel (Bauman) Martin and the late Amsey (2021). He will be missed by his siblings Fred and Judy, twin brother Brent and Janice, Kristine and Cliff, Andrew and Teresa. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, “Fruit Farm Family”, many friends, and business associates. Brian was a longtime employee of Martin’s Family Fruit Farm and a faithful member of Wallenstein Bible Chapel. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd., Wallenstein. A funeral service took place on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, with interment following in Hawkesville Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wallenstein Bible Chapel would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Kailing, Joyce

Kailing, Joyce Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, February…
February 23, 2022
Read the full story

Shantz, Kathleen “Kay” (nee Leech)

Shantz, Kathleen “Kay” (nee Leech) Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Freeport Health Centre in…
February 23, 2022
Read the full story

Andrew “Andy” Jansen

Andrew “Andy” Jansen(1955 – 2020) After suffering most of his adult life from mental illness, Andy is finally…
February 17, 2022
Read the full story

Bowman, Elvina (Brubacher)

Bowman, Elvina (Brubacher) Died peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home, 335 Hill St., West Montrose,…
February 16, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0