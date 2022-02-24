Martin, Brian Wade
Peacefully passed away into the presence of the Lord, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 55 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 34 years of Ann (Brubacher) Martin. Cherished dad to Brian Jr. and Amy, Giselle and Adam Bauman, Michael and Sheryl. Dear son of Mabel (Bauman) Martin and the late Amsey (2021). He will be missed by his siblings Fred and Judy, twin brother Brent and Janice, Kristine and Cliff, Andrew and Teresa. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, “Fruit Farm Family”, many friends, and business associates. Brian was a longtime employee of Martin’s Family Fruit Farm and a faithful member of Wallenstein Bible Chapel. Visitation was held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd., Wallenstein. A funeral service took place on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, with interment following in Hawkesville Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wallenstein Bible Chapel would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.