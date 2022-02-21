MONDAY: February 21, 2022 Case # 1796

OFFENCE : Break and Enter DATE: JANUARY 26, 2022

LOCATION : Main Street and Wellington Street, CAMBRIDGE, ON

WRPS Investigating Commercial Break-In in Cambridge

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a break and enter to a commercial business in Cambridge.

On January 26, 2022, at approximately 4:20 a.m., police responded to a report of break-in at a store in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street.

Two unidentified males entered the store via the front door and stole a significant amount of merchandise before fleeing in an SUV.

The investigation is ongoing by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s BEVT TEAM

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

