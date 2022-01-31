Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS Continue to Investigate Cambridge Break and Enter

MONDAY:  January 31, 2022                         Case # 1793              

OFFENCE: Break and Enter                            DATE:   DECEMBER 21, 2021

LOCATION:  Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard, CAMBRIDGE, ON

WRPS Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team Continue to Investigate Cambridge Break and Enter

Waterloo Region – Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft (BEVT) Team are continuing to investigate a break and enter in Cambridge.

On December 10, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., a break and enter occurred at a business in the area of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard. Computer equipment was taken by an unknown suspect.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to this individual in connection to this incident.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff
