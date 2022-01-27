Local shelter among beneficiaries of Betty White challenge

In just one day, Hobo Haven Pet Rescue collected enough donations to cover the cost of two major surgeries for dogs in their care. The group was a beneficiary of the Betty White challenge, which saw funds pour in worldwide to numerous animal shelters on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The actor and animal lover died December 31. After her death, a social media campaign spread quickly, resulting in donations to animal-care groups worldwide. The Ontario SPCA & Humane Society, for instance, received more than $120,000.

In the case of Hobo Haven, some $8,500 was donated, money that will help many animals get the care they need, said group founder Chris Schaefer, who noted donations tend to slow down in January.

“Mind-blowing generosity and the volume of people that rallied. We had donations from all across Ontario. We had donations from the US. That’s unheard of – in almost 20 years of doing rescue, I’ve never experienced that. Seeing everyone, in Betty’s name, just step up and emulate her caring was just humbling. I hope she could see what was happening. I can’t think of a word, other than humbling,” she said.

“The whole day my email was like a tickertape of $5 here, $10 there, $20 dollars here – some people did $100 in honour of her 100th birthday. I still don’t have words for it. Especially for January, it’s just been heart-warming.”

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth reported more than $30,000 in donations from the Betty White challenge.

“I think this has given society a really good example of what a difference they can make because a lot of people say it’s not much. A dollar is a lot. You multiply that by 10 people that are doing that times 10 and you’ve got first vaccines and a checkup covered. There’s always food and supplies and the gas running around for everything. There’s a lot of medication we spend a lot of money on,” said Schaefer.“That’s the difference that one dollar makes, when everybody joins together as a village to support the dogs. It’s amazing.”

For Hobo Haven Pet Rescue, the $8,500 came in through website donations and some cash donations at Creature Comfort in St. Jacobs. That sum was enough to cover two hefty surgery bills for two dogs in Hobo Haven’s care. Saint Bernard Gomez’s dental bill of $5,765 was paid for, as was the $3,000 hip surgery for a terrier named Jazira. Gomez is now available for adoption. Jazira will be available after some rehab.

“Gomez had $5,600 dental. He came in with teeth sheared off right to the pulp, so he had to go to a specialist, and it was a long, long surgery for that guy. A random last donation came in and both their bills are totally paid. It’s just phenomenal because we are a medical rescue, so we have a lot of vet bills and we don’t ever say no – we figure it out,” said Schaefer.

“Jazira is now starting rehab with a rehab facility here in Kitchener and that will be another bill for her, but it’s all part of proper recovery. We don’t just do the surgery and say ‘ok you’re good now;’ we have to do proper rehab. Gomez just went for his follow-up dental check-up, and he is four paws up: 100 per cent healed and doing amazing. He’s a Saint Bernard, so it’s an extensive surgery. But he’s 100 per cent, he’s eating better, he’s starting to gain weight. He really needed [surgery] because that painful mouth is healed now,” she said.

“Seeing the change in them makes it all worthwhile. Just seeing how happy they are and healthy, pain-free.”

Once the rehab gives the one-year-old terrier named Jazira the all-clear, she is going to be available for adoption. Nine-year-old Gomez is available now for adoption to the right home. Both dogs’ information can be found online.

“Every dog is a unique individual. We spend a lot of time finding the right home,” noted Schaefer.

Hobo Haven is currently looking for foster homes to help them care for animals waiting for surgeries or other medical issues to be addressed. Anyone looking to apply can find the form on their website.

“It truly takes a village, and Betty White challenge day was just a record-breaking day for all the rescues and shelters and the animals. It all goes towards the animals.

“There are shelters that are overrun and don’t have the funds for medical so by paying it forward we can take in another medical dog because we have these bills paid off. We would take hundreds if we could, but we don’t have a shelter, and quality care is our number-one (priority). So many get turned away from lack of fosters. If we don’t have anywhere to put them, we can’t help them.”