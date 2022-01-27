Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Cadeau, Jeffrey

Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Guelph at the age of 62 years. Cherished son of Don and Eileen of Coldwater. Dear father of Ryan and Sarah of Elmira, Trevor and Shannon of Wiarton, Nathan and Janet of Elmira, and Kyle of Elmira. Loving grandfather of Teagan and Keira; Ayden, Kaylee and James; Philip and Claira. Brother of Rick and Bernadette, Mary and Mike Holden, Murray and Sandi, Bill and Robin, Blair and Marcella, Bob and Cathy. Will be missed by many friends, nieces, nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The boys wish to thank the incredible care team that provided exceptional care to Jeff in his home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

