Sauder, Ivan B.

Passed away peacefully at his home RR 1, Waterloo on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the age of 94 years. Husband of the late Melinda (Martin) Sauder (2016). Father of Elam and Rebecca of RR 2, Teeswater, Allen and Hannah, Harvey, Nancy Sauder all of RR 1, Waterloo, Lucinda and Alvin Martin of Gladstone, MB, Edwin and Velina of RR 1, Waterloo. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Brother of Aden and Lucinda Sauder, and brother-in-law of Louida (Mrs. Cleason) Sauder, Selina and Simon Martin, Ephraim and Annie Martin, Ammon and Sarah Martin, Oziah and Emma Martin, Joseph and Ada Martin, Valina (Mrs. Sidney) Martin, and Minerva (Mrs. David) Martin. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Lydia Sauder, a stillborn son, daughter Lydia (2001), daughter-in-law Selinda (Bauman),brother Cleason, sister Salome and Elam Martin, brothers-in-law Levi and Adeline Frey, Seranus and Sarah Weber, Urias and Lucinda Martin, Sidney Martin, David Martin, and sisters-in-law Annie Martin, Velina Martin and Erma Martin. Viewing was held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 and from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the home of Harvey Sauder, 1175 New Jerusalem Road, Waterloo. A family service took place at the home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
