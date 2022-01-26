In Loving Memory of

Dave Koebel

October 18, 1957 – January 24, 2021

We cannot believe that it’s been a whole year since you have been gone.

Words cannot describe how much we have missed seeing your smile, hearing your voice and especially that laugh. We miss your sense of humour and the love you gave to us all.

We miss all our family get togethers and trips we would take and all the treasures you made for us.

We are all grateful for our memories we had with you. This year has been so hard without you, we had no idea how much we would miss our husband,

dad and papa every single moment of each day. Until we see you again.

Love you to heaven and back.

-Dawn, Steph, Mike, Zach, Shan, Brad, Brooklyn and Hudson