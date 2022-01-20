Moser, Joanne

Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice Waterloo on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the age of 52. Beloved wife of Kevin Moser for 28 years. Loving mother of Allison, Tyler, and Ryan Moser. Cherished daughter of Anne Runstedler (the late Walter Runstedler) and daughter-in-law of Christena and Sylvester Moser. Sister of Marlene Runstedler, Donna (Wayne) Vollmer, Sandra (Gerry) Grubbe and Paul (Lisa) Runstedler. Sister-in-law of Rick and Cindy Moser, Brenda and Gerry Binkley, Darlene, and Cory Chambers. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Joanne was a true farm girl at heart, with a passion for travelling, especially to her beloved Disney World. She could often be found in a crowd of family and friends, where her beautiful laugh would be heard throughout. Visitation was held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. A recording of the funeral is available to view on Joanne’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations in Joanne’s memory to Hospice Waterloo or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.