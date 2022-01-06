Something different to start off the new year

A brand new year and time to try something different in the kitchen. It’s still wintertime so this hearty vegetable stew might just do the trick!

Some people like to have resolutions to cut down their meat intake so if you’re going to do such a thing, don’t compromise on flavour.

“Aloo Gobi” literally means potato cauliflower, which doesn’t sound like a likely or interesting combination. This dish was originated in northern India and is jam-packed with flavour.

The three main ingredients – potato, cauliflower and tomatoes – are not traditional or natural to India whatsoever, but through centuries of world travel, not only have they been exposed to them, but are now used as part of their culinary repertoire.

This dish is both flavourful and has the potential to be a little or a lot spicy, depending on your preference.

By omitting the chili peppers altogether you would still end up with a very robust dish, without a lot of heat. Sometimes I like to use green chilies in something like this as you can use them a little more freely.

The rule with fresh chilies is to use the stoplight rule – green means go and red means stop. Stop and at least think about how much you want to use as, once it’s in there, then you’re committed! If you have trouble with commitment, then …

The idea of the end result is for the dish to be fairly dry and not so much like a soup.

I typically add a little water at a time so that the potatoes/cauliflower can actually cook properly without burning.

To make this dish completely out of control, you can try using sweet potato instead of regular as the recipe suggests.

Pin Print Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower) Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 1 medium-size cauliflower head

2 sweet potatoes, peeled bite size chopped

1 large onion or 2 medium onions (chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger chopped or pureed

2 large beefsteak tomatoes

1 tsp. coriander seeds crushed or you can dry roast for strong flavour

1 tsp. cumin seeds

2 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. red chili powder and 1 tsp. paprika

1-2 green chilies, chopped

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves to garnish Directions Cut cauliflower into small florets and potatoes into small bite-size pieces.

Add oil in frying pan. Heat to medium.

Add cumin seeds. Cook 2 minutes.

Add ginger. Cook for 2 minutes.

Add chopped onions. Fry until light brown. Stir occasionally. Add coriander leaves stems.

Add tomatoes. Cook until oil separates from the sauce

Add (all) remaining spices and half coriander leaves. Stir thoroughly.

Add cauliflower florets and potatoes.

Add 2 Tbsp. of water. Stir. Cover the pan. Simmer on low medium heat till vegetables soften.

Break apart using a fork to taste. The aromatic flavours should transfer to tender cooked vegetables.

Garnish with remaining coriander leaves.